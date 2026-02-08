A caretaker who removed 2,000 won ($1.40) while returning a lost wallet has been slapped with a fine for a petty crime, despite complaints that the punishment was disproportionate for a simple lapse in judgment.

The woman found the lost wallet on May 17, 2025, while returning home, went to the place where she found it and placed the wallet inside a nearby mailbox. According to Yonhap News Agency, she saw 2,000 won in cash and took it, considering it as a small payment for the effort of helping return the wallet to the owner.

Two months later, the woman was accused of embezzlement of lost articles from police. She returned the 2,000 won and the owner of the wallet submitted a petition for her not to be punished.

But the case was referred to the committee for minor crimes and she was sentenced to a fine of 50,000 won. The committee is for the deliberation of minor cases that are expected to entail light punishments — up to a 200,000 won fine — and leads to a summary decision by court without a criminal trial.

While the incident did not leave a criminal record, the record of being punished could affect her career.

"I just wanted the wallet to be returned. It was the wrong decision, but it's too cruel to be labeled a criminal," she told Yonhap. She also said police records left out that she intended to return the wallet and that she later gave back the money.

Police dismissed claims of the omitted details in the police record and said transferring the case to the committee for minor crimes without criminal investigation was in itself a show of leniency.