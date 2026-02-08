Coway said Friday it posted record results in 2025, with sales and operating profit rising, driven by business expansion strategies under Chair Bang Jun-hyuk.

The home appliance maker reported annual sales of 4.9636 trillion won ($3.39 billion), a 15.2 percent jump from a year earlier, while operating profit climbed 10.5 percent to 878.7 billion won.

Particularly in the fourth quarter, consolidated sales rose 13.3 percent year-on-year to 1.28 trillion won, though operating profit edged down 1.0 percent to 181.6 billion won, the company said.

Coway’s domestic business generated sales of 2.87 trillion won in 2025, up 11.0 percent. The company said its growth was driven by strong demand for Icon ice water purifiers and Berex massage chairs, which lifted annual rental sales to 1.85 million units, a 7.7 percent increase.

Launched in December 2022, the Berex brand recorded consolidated sales of 719.9 billion won in 2025. The company’s domestic bed business showed strong performance as well, with sales rising 15.4 percent to 365.4 billion won.

Overseas operations delivered robust growth, with annual sales jumping 22.3 percent to 1.89 trillion won.

Major subsidiaries also posted gains across multiple regions -- including Malaysia with 1.41 trillion won in sales, up 21.7 percent; the United States with 236.7 billion won, up 10.5 percent; Thailand with 174.4 billion won, up 38.8 percent; and Indonesia with 50.6 billion won, up 67.5 percent.

“Despite global uncertainty, we focused on enhancing our fundamentals by research and development, as well as expanding into new product categories, which led to both growth and profitability,” CEO Seo Jang-won said. “We will continue to deliver stable performance through innovative products this year.”