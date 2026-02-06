Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong has attended a dinner hosted by the head of the International Olympic Committee on the occasion of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, industry sources said Friday.

Lee attended the event hosted by IOC President Kirsty Coventry in Milan on Thursday (local time), on the eve of the Winter Olympics, along with other prominent figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, according to the sources.

He left South Korea a day earlier for Italy to hold meetings with international business and sports officials during the quadrennial sporting event, which is set to kick off later Friday.

The trip follows Lee's visit to the Paris Olympics in 2024, when he attended a gathering of global business leaders at the Elysee Palace at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Samsung Electronics has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 1998. (Yonhap)