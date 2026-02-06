South Korea posted its largest annual current account surplus in 2025, supported by strong semiconductor and IT exports.

According to preliminary data released Friday by the Bank of Korea, the country’s cumulative current account surplus reached $123.05 billion (181.2 trillion won) in 2025, the highest since records began. The monthly surplus for December also hit an all-time high of $18.7 billion, extending the surplus streak to 32 consecutive months.

The goods account surplus widened to a record $18.85 billion in December, up sharply from $14.7 billion the previous month and $11.44 billion a year earlier.

Exports jumped 13.1 percent on-year to a record $71.65 billion in December. The central bank attributed the increase to solid demand for IT products, as well as stronger shipments in non-IT sectors such as machinery and pharmaceuticals.

By product, semiconductor exports surged 43.1 percent, while shipments of computer peripherals and wireless communication devices rose 33.1 percent and 24.0 percent, respectively. By destination, exports to Southeast Asia jumped 27.9 percent, followed by China at 10.1 percent and the United States at 3.7 percent.

Imports rose 1.7 percent on-year. While raw material imports fell 1 percent on lower energy prices — with petroleum products down 35.2 percent and coal down 20.9 percent — imports of consumer goods rose 17.9 percent, led by passenger cars and gold. Capital goods imports increased 5.8 percent, supported by a 10.4 percent rise in semiconductor equipment.

The primary income account posted a surplus of $4.73 billion in December, up from the previous month.

In the financial account, net assets increased by $23.77 billion. Direct investment abroad by Korean nationals rose by $6.49 billion, while foreign direct investment into Korea increased by $5.17 billion. Overseas securities investment by Korean residents climbed by $14.37 billion, mainly on stock purchases.