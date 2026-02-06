Lisa of Blackpink is adding another big role to her growing acting resume, according to an online entertainment news site.

She will reportedly star in a new Netflix romantic comedy inspired by “Notting Hill,” the 1999 film featuring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

She will be reuniting with executive producer David Bernad of “The White Lotus." The award-winning HBO show was where Lisa began her acting career, starring in its third season, which aired last year. The forthcoming drama was borne out of the two’s shared interests in the classic rom-com. Lisa will be a co-executive producer, and Bernad one of the producers.

Lisa is slated to appear in a Netflix movie, “TYGO,” a spin-off of “Extraction,” alongside Don Lee and Lee Jinuk.

Meanwhile, she will return as a member of Blackpink on Feb. 27, when the group releases its third EP, “Deadline.”