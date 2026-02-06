Sullyoon of Nmixx collaborated with singer Parc Jae-jung, who will release the first song since his discharge from the military.

She will be featured on a single he wrote while he was enlisted. Parc reached out to Sullyoon after he saw her cover his 2023 hit “Let’s Say Goodbye.”

The two will sing “Just As It Is,” which will be unveiled on Feb. 25. The pop ballad expresses how one holds on to a relationship, treasuring even the pain of a breakup, with orchestral sounds accompanying the pair’s voices.

Meanwhile, the idol will start touring Europe with her bandmates for their first international tour, “Episode 1: Zero Frontier.” Nmixx will go live in five European cities and six in North America.