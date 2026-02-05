The group emphasizes performance, unity, presentation for upcoming release

Ateez will be presenting new music just seven months after its previous release, marking the group's first return since renewing its contract with KQ Entertainment in July.

“Golden Hour: Part 4” releases on Friday, continuing the Golden Hour series that the members describe as central to Ateez’s identity. Unlike earlier installments, the new release places greater emphasis on stage performance and visual presentation.

“Through ‘Golden Hour’ Parts 1 to 3, we experimented a lot musically and on stage, and each of us went through changes in our individual characters,” member Hong Joong said during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday.

“Based on those experiences, we didn’t want to end the ‘Golden Hour’ series here. After renewing our contract, we wanted to keep going together with Atiny.” Atiny is Ateez’s fandom name.

The EP features five tracks, including the lead track “Adrenaline.” The track showcases the group’s high-energy performance style, which the members likened to an engine roaring at full throttle. All eight members unanimously selected “Adrenaline” as the main track, reflecting their desire to emphasize performance more strongly than in previous releases.

Yun Ho described the song as “impressive for its powerful EDM sound,” adding that it allows Ateez to fully demonstrate its performance strengths. Min Gi said the track carries added significance because it was chosen unanimously by all members.

Another track, “Choose,” is a fan song that was pre-released on Nov. 17. The song is dedicated to Atiny, expressing gratitude for the time the group and its fans have spent together and their promise to continue forward.

“As the word ‘Choose’ suggests, it’s about how we chose Atiny and Atiny chose us,” Hong Joong said.

When asked about the key to renewing their contracts as a full group, the members pointed to their strong teamwork and communication.

“The most important thing we agreed not to forget during the renewal was maintaining the team — all eight of us together,” Woo Young said. “Our teamwork comes from constant conversation. We talk a lot in the waiting rooms, about our vision, our concerns, and we give each other feedback in real time.”

The group also addressed plans for mandatory military service while continuing to plan for the future as a team.

“As Korean citizens, we will fulfill our obligation to serve,” Seong Hwa said. “The timing will depend on each member’s situation, but since we renewed our contracts this year, we are also thinking beyond enlistment.”

Meanwhile, Ateez has continued to build momentum globally.

In 2025, the title tracks from its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 3,” and its repackage, “Golden Hour: Part 3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition,’” debuted at No. 69 and No. 68, respectively, on Billboard’s Hot 100. The back-to-back entries marked the group’s return to the chart within a month and set a new career-high ranking.

The group also appeared in five categories on Billboard’s 2025 year-end charts, with both its 12th EP and its previous release, “Golden Hour: Part 2,” released in November 2024, charting, underscoring Ateez’s sustained popularity.

Ateez successfully wrapped up its 2025 world tour, which began in Incheon and extended to 12 cities in North America and three cities in Japan. Riding on continued global support, the group will resume the tour this year with additional dates in Asia and Australia, including its first-ever solo concerts in Jakarta in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Macao.