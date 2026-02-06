The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the 25th edition of the Winter Games, will begin with an opening ceremony Friday at San Siro Stadium in Milan, officially launching the competitions that run through Feb. 22 across venues in northern Italy. The ceremony will carry the theme “Armonia” ("harmony") and feature performances and artistic segments designed to showcase Italian culture.

According to reports from Korean media and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, South Korea’s Olympic delegation consists of 71 athletes and 59 officials, making a total team of 130 members.

South Korea has set a goal of winning at least three gold medals and finishing inside the top 10 of the overall medal standings. Officials expect short track speedskating to again be a primary source of medals and are looking for podium opportunities in speedskating, figure skating and select snow sports.