Guidelines revised after rights watchdog calls for clear standards on infants’ health in correctional facilities

Formula, baby food and diapers will be provided for infants raised in correctional facilities after the government revised its regulations in response to recommendations from a human rights watchdog, officials said Thursday.

Under the revised rules, which took effect Thursday, prison wardens must provide substitute foods such as formula and baby food, as well as childcare items including diapers, feeding bottles and other supplies deemed necessary for female inmates raising their infants in custody.

The Ministry of Justice said the revision clarifies the scope of eligible supplies to better protect the health rights of infants living in correctional institutions.

The move comes nearly two years after the National Human Rights Commission called in 2023 for clearer standards and more realistic childcare support in prisons, following a petition from a female inmate who said she did not receive enough diapers and had to purchase them at her own expense.

Under the law on the execution of sentences and treatment of inmates, female prisoners may apply to raise their infants in correctional facilities until the child reaches 18 months of age. However, the lack of clear guidelines has previously led to complaints at some facilities over the scope of support provided.

The ministry said the revision is intended to strengthen institutional support for infants raised in custody while improving protections for vulnerable inmates.