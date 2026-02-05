The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Thursday urged a thorough investigation into online posts claiming connections between President Lee Jae Myung and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The party plans to file a police report on the matter on Friday.

“This is not freedom of expression. It is no more than ‘profit-driven violence’ for making money by crushing the life of another,” Rep. Kim Dong-ah said in a press conference. Kim is the deputy head of the party’s committee for responding to false information.

“We can no longer tolerate this politically motivated crime, which buries specific individuals through absurd conspiracy theories and damages the honor of the head of state, ultimately undermining the nation’s dignity.”

The press conference was held in response to online posts linking Lee and other Korean individuals and entities to the scandal.

One particular video hints at a connection between the Epstein scandal and the Korean president, citing an email between Epstein and Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of the film director Woody Allen. The email between Epstein and Previn discusses a 2016 donation to a Korean orphanage.

The maker of the video claimed that the orphanage was run by Sisters of Notre Dame, and hinted at a connection with the president, citing his visit to the nunnery in December 2025.

Similar posts implying a deeper connection between orphanages in Korea and Epstein. Those involved in the case have also appeared in several online communities.

“It must be uncovered how these manipulated videos and posts — circulated without even the most basic fact-checking — were produced, how they were disseminated, and who stands behind them,” Kim said, adding that if such posts were spread in an organized manner, those involved must be brought to justice.

Kim also addressed platform operators, saying that profiting from such content amounts to “aiding and abetting criminal activity,” and urged concerned companies to cooperate with investigations.