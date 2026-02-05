National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan pay respects to construction mogul

GWANGJU — Jung Chang-sun, chair of Herald Media Group and founder and chairman of Jungheung Group, was laid to rest early Thursday, with family members, company executives and industry figures gathering to bid their final farewell.

The procession, held after a three-day funeral period, began at 6:20 a.m. in Gwangju and proceeded in a solemn atmosphere for about 30 minutes. Around 60 attendees, including bereaved family members and Jungheung Group employees, were present.

The ceremony opened with a moment of silence followed by a memorial video, tribute remarks, words from the family, ceremonial bows and the transfer of the coffin. Buddhist chanting accompanied the service and Jung’s portrait was placed at the front of the hall.

Jung's eldest son, Jung Won-ju, vice chair of Jungheung Group and chair of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, presented flowers over the coffin, followed by other family members. Mourners stood with hands clasped, quietly reflecting on Jung’s life and legacy.

Han Sang-won, chairperson of the Gwangju Chamber of Commerce and Industry and head of the funeral organizing committee, described Jung as a community elder who endured turbulent times and forged his path through principles and perseverance.

“He was more than a businessman — he was a pillar the region could lean on in difficult times, a source of warmth even in winter and a steadfast presence like Mudeungsan,” Han said, vowing to carry forward Jung’s values of integrity, respect and trust.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Jung Won-ju expressed gratitude to the mourners.

“My father devoted his entire life to the construction industry, founding the company and leading the group as an outstanding entrepreneur,” he said. “To his family, he was also a deeply warm and compassionate father.”

“He valued people and relationships above all else — something that cannot be learned at any price,” he added. “We will carry forward his teachings and vision by maintaining stable management of Jungheung Group, fulfilling our social responsibilities and contributing to national development.”

Following the service, a farewell ceremony was held in front of the company’s headquarters in Buk-gu, Gwangju, where employees paid their respects before the procession departed.

The final journey passed through Jung’s birthplace before heading to Yeongnak Park for cremation and then to be temporarily interred at the temple Gaecheonsa in Hwasun, South Jeolla Province. The final burial site, at a location associated with Jung’s personal memories, is to be announced later.

Tributes continued throughout the three-day mourning period, drawing a steady stream of visitors from political, business, cultural and religious communities, as well as the public.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, former Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung and other lawmakers and regional leaders visited the funeral hall, while business figures including Yang Jong-hee, chair of KB Financial Group, and Yoon Hong-geun, chair of Genesis BBQ Group, also paid their respects.

Funeral wreaths from senior government officials and local leaders lined the hall, including from President Lee Jae Myung, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Kwon Oh-eul, Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung, South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

The funeral hall was crowded throughout the mourning period, with visitors filling corridors at all hours and sharing personal memories with Jung’s family, particularly Jung Won-ju, while offering words of comfort.

Jung Chang-sun was widely regarded as a central figure in the Gwangju and South Jeolla communities, where he played a leading role in regional development through business, civic leadership and philanthropy. Many remembered him as a steadfast supporter of the local economy and a firm believer that communities and businesses must grow together.

He died late Monday at the age of 84, by Korea's traditional system.

He is survived by his wife, An Yang-nim; two sons, Jung Won-ju, vice chair of Jungheung Group and chair of Daewoo E&C, and Jung Won-chul, chair of City Construction; a daughter, Jung Hyang-mi; and his son-in-law, Daewoo E&C CEO Kim Bo-hyun, among other family members.