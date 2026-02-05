The United States has become the largest overseas market for Korean food service brands after store numbers doubled over five years, pointing to stronger demand for Korean dining beyond Asian markets, data showed Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Korean food companies operated 4,644 stores overseas in 2025, up 25 percent from 3,722 in 2020, even as the number of firms operating abroad fell by 12 to 122. Their total overseas presence spanned 56 countries, up from 48.

The US was the largest overseas base for Korean chains, with 1,106 stores now in operation, up from 528 in 2020. China, once dominant, has seen store numbers fall to 830 from 1,368 in 2020 amid intensifying competition, the ministry explained.

The ministry said the data reflected a move away from expansion focused on Asian markets toward more durable growth in mature dining economies. North America now accounts for 27.4 percent of overseas outlets, while Europe, including markets such as the United Kingdom and France, is also gaining momentum.

Much of the global expansion has been led by chicken and bakery chains such as Genesis BBQ and Paris Baguette.

Chicken restaurants account for 1,809 overseas outlets and bakeries 1,182, together making up nearly two-thirds of all Korean restaurants abroad, well ahead of Korean cuisine restaurants at 550 locations.

Other segments have also kept up momentum across Asia. In Vietnam, where store numbers have risen more than 37 percent since 2020, Korean burger and street food brands have gained traction. Japan recorded solid growth as younger consumers increasingly embrace Korean dessert brands.

“Restaurant brands expanding overseas ultimately reinforce the competitiveness of Korean cuisine and the broader food industry,” a ministry official said, pledging continued support for sustainable global growth.

The Agriculture Ministry plans to deepen consulting and market intelligence support while more closely linking overseas restaurant expansion with exports of Korean food ingredients and supply chains. The move is intended to help companies navigate challenges such as ingredient sourcing and regulatory barriers in overseas markets.