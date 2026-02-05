While demand for short-form content is surging, experts say success will hinge on differentiation and exclusive programming

Sero, a Korean platform dedicated exclusively to short-form films, dramas and variety shows, was officially launched Thursday, according to its operator Serobonneung.

The service repackages feature-length films, scripted series and variety shows into approximately 30-minute vertical-format episodes designed for mobile viewing.

In a world first, the Korean media startup said, each title is restructured to stand on its own, rather than functioning as highlight reels or summaries. Music, pacing and narratives are also rebuilt by veteran producers to preserve a complete dramatic arc.

The company said the target audience includes viewers in their 20s and 30s.

"The idea isn't to give the illusion of having watched something," a Serobonneung official said in a statement. "It's to actually experience the story, just in a different format."

To support rapid output, the company announced it has built an integrated, end-to-end production pipeline covering development through distribution. Six original drama series are currently slated for production this year.

According to the company, Sero has been launched with international distribution in mind. The company has entered platform-in-platform agreements with a range of regional players, including India's Dish TV, Taiwan's Catchplay and Russia's Ivi.

"Rather than relying on a single dominant platform such as Netflix or YouTube, the strategy focuses on partnering simultaneously with established local platforms to accelerate market entry while spreading risk," the company said.

In Korea, partnerships with KT Genie TV and KT Studio Genie will allow the content to be distributed beyond the company's standalone app.

Looking ahead, Serobonneung plans to expand beyond repackaged films and dramas, developing exclusive short-form originals, adapting popular webtoons, and reformatting K-pop music videos and live performances for international audiences.

According to Research and Markets, the global short-form content market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 25.6 percent, expanding from approximately 60 trillion won ($40 billion) in 2021 to 187 trillion won by 2026.

Still, analysts caution that growth alone does not guarantee success.

"Short-form demand is clearly strong, but differentiation is the real challenge," said Noh Chang-hee, director of Seoul-based Institute of Digital Industry and Policy. "The space is already dominated by YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and regional platforms like Naver Chzzk. Many summarized or edited versions of films already exist online, particularly on YouTube."

Noh added that exclusive rights and legally licensed, well-curated content will be critical for any new entrant hoping to stand out in the crowded market.

Concerns that condensed versions of films and dramas could dilute artistic quality may be overstated.

"Much of today's content is already produced with short-form circulation in mind," he said. "Clips often drive attention back to the original work. I don't see this format as inherently undermining artistic value, it's more an extension of how audiences already consume media."