South Korean investigators said Thursday they have found what appear to be human bone fragments at the site of the factory in North Chungcheong Province, where two immigrant workers went missing.

The fragments were found Wednesday afternoon at the factory site in Eumseong-gun, near where the missing workers had been stationed, according to the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency. Officials plan to request an analysis of the possible remains to the National Forensic Service.

The factory caught fire at around 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 30, leaving two contract workers missing and destroying three buildings in the facility. One was a Nepalese national in his 20s, and the other was a Kazakhstani national in his 50s.

A body was recovered from the scene on Jan. 31, and the NFS is currently analyzing the remains to confirm the identity.

Police officials conducted a second joint probe of the area to determine the exact cause of the fire, along with officials from the fire department, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, and other related agencies.