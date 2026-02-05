The police on Thursday filed for an arrest warrant for Rep. Kang Sun-woo, an independent lawmaker formerly of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, in connection with allegations of illicit political funding ahead of the 2022 local elections.

Investigators believe Kang, a party member at the time, received a shopping bag containing more than 100 million won in cash from Kim Kyung, a former city councilor and then local election candidate, at a hotel cafe in Seoul in January 2022.

The police are also seeking an arrest warrant for Kim.

Kang has denied knowingly accepting the money, saying she was unaware the bag contained cash at the time and returned it after later discovering its contents. However, according to reports, Kim told investigators that Kang was aware the bag contained money.

Kang was expelled from the Democratic Party in January following the emergence of the allegations.