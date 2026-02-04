SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, Skywork launched Skywork Desktop, bringing the full Skywork experience to desktop users worldwide.

Skywork Desktop Edition executes tasks directly on local machines, eliminating the need to upload files to the cloud. It can directly read massive amounts of files on computers, summarize and organize them, and generate new outputs based on the content. Furthermore, it focuses on "content understanding" rather than "file format": whether it's images, videos, spreadsheets, PPTs, or various document files, they can all be understood, categorized, and tasked with under a unified semantic layer, and it supports multi-tasking in parallel.

Skywork Desktop is designed to push the limits of AI productivity and usher in the next era of AI Agents.

In May 2025, Skywork launched Skywork Super Agents (the web version of Skywork), an "AI-powered Office" for the world, which greatly improved the work efficiency of nearly 100 million users.

The official launch of Skywork desktop version now pushes AI productivity to the next level, enabling AI agents to proactively understand users' intentions and respond to their work needs, rather than just passively waiting for instructions.

Skywork Desktop aims to reach and integrate into the last mile of desktop computing, becoming an OS assistant for everyone's work.

More importantly, Skywork is released to global users and is compatible with Windows systems and international office environments, aiming to enable domestically developed technologies to run in the world's most advanced office scenarios and penetrate into the last mile of everyone's work.

Beyond local execution, Skywork Desktop aims to create more powerful, advanced desktop AI.

Currently, Skywork Desktop aims to provide a more intelligent and powerful advanced desktop AI. Compared to the current product, Skywork Desktop offers the following key features:

1. Native Windows coverage, a desktop AI that better understands Windows users.

To meet the needs of a large number of Windows users and work scenarios, Skywork Desktop prioritizes support for Windows systems. It can directly handle local historical files and complex project scenarios without migration or adaptation, making it a perfect fit for real office environments.

2. Supports Claude and Gemini models, giving users "freedom to choose their model".

Skywork desktop version supports not only Claude models but also Gemini models. To fully leverage Gemini's advantages in full-modal understanding and generation, users can choose between Claude Opus 4.5, Claude Sonnet 4.5, and Gemini 3 Pro models, or enable..."auto" mode. The system automatically selects the most suitable model for each task, improving both efficiency and accuracy.

3. Autonomously invokes a massive number of skills, intelligently and flexibly selecting models and skills.

To break down the barriers between "thinking" and "execution," Skywork Desktop Edition integrates over 100 carefully selected, truly useful skills, covering categories such as Office suite generation, webpage generation, image generation, and video generation.

The system automatically filters and recommends the most suitable skills and models based on each task, improving multitasking efficiency and simplifying user operations. Users can also manually select skills and models as needed, ensuring greater flexibility in complex multi-tasking scenarios.

In addition to having more advanced and intelligent models and functional designs in the initial product configuration, Skywork desktop version still has significant improvements in task generation quality and performance.

It can not only smoothly advance and execute tasks such as "desktop cross-file understanding and delivery, cross-format office work, and multimodal content production" locally, but also significantly surpasses the industry-leading level in the following three aspects:

4. Superior image/video generation capabilities.

Skywork desktop generates higher quality and more semantically accurate images/videos. Users can achieve more professional and expressive results in multimodal tasks in office and creative scenarios.

5. Improved processing speed.

Leveraging the Gemini model, Skywork Desktop's task processing speed significantly outperforms current industry standards. In "auto" mode, Skywork Desktop executes tasks rapidly, making office work more efficient and eliminating waiting times!

6. Safe and controllable, becoming a reliable AI personal desktop assistant.

All operations in Skywork Desktop are completed in a local virtual machine isolation environment, eliminating the need to upload files to the cloud. This reduces the risk of data leakage and ensures the security of original files through virtualization isolation, preventing accidental deletion, corruption, and other issues, achieving "data doesn't go away, security is always with you."

In addition, all tasks generate content based on local documents, reducing erroneous output caused by online searches or blind reasoning; the operation checklist is confirmed with the user before the task is executed to ensure that the results meet expectations, making Skywork Desktop more controllable and reliable.

We welcome customers from different industries and positions with diverse needs to join us in exploring the infinite possibilities of Skywork.

Access & Contact

Skywork Super Agents (Web Version) Official Website:

https://skywork.ai/

Skywork Desktop Official Website:

https://skywork.ai/desktop

Skywork Cooperation & Business Inquiries:

feedback@skywork.ai