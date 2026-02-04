ZHUHAI, China, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Marine, the port machinery BU of SANY Group, announced at its Global Customer Summit & Smart E-Product Launch a strategic partnership with Construction Equipment Australia (CEA), part of the CFC Group.

This collaboration will bring SANY's range of telehandlers and material handlers to the growing Australian Material Handling sector, offering a powerful combination of rugged durability and innovation, tailored to meet the demands of the Australian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, CEA will leverage its extensive national distribution network to bring SANY's cutting-edge telehandlers and material handlers to key sectors across Australia, including mining, rental, construction, agriculture, and bulk handling.

Known for its durability, energy efficiency and smart technology integration, SANY's equipment strongly aligns with Australia's increasing demand for sustainable, high-performance material handling solutions. "Partnering with CEA represents a strategic milestone for SANY Marine's global expansion," said Mr. Jeff Fu, Director of SANY Group.

"CEA prides itself on partnering with brands that understand our local customer needs, can deliver cutting-edge quality products, and prioritise future industry requirements," said Philip Cardaci, CFC Group Executive Chairman. "SANY's global manufacturing expertise with R&D centres and plants worldwide and their focus on electric and intelligent technology perfectly complement our existing and growing portfolio."

With extensive experience and a well-established sales network in Australia, CEA will serve as a key strategic partner for SANY. Leveraging its deep local insights and market expertise, CEA is expected to play a critical role in supporting the long-term growth of SANY's telehandler and material handler portfolio across the Australian market.

"We're pleased to be bringing the SANY range of telehandlers and material handlers to the Australian market," said CEA CEO Hylton Taylor. "These are product segments CEA understands well, and we are looking forward to showcasing SANY's market-leading capabilities, and the brand's focus on future customer needs," added Hylton. The partnership takes effect immediately, with SANY's telehandlers arriving at CEA's national branches from April 2026, and material handlers launching later in the year.

As SANY continues to deepen its globalisation, this partnership underscores the Group's long-term commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable and intelligent equipment solutions worldwide. By working closely with trusted local partners, SANY aims to deliver products and solutions that are not only globally competitive, but also deeply aligned with local operating conditions, customer expectations, and future sustainability goals.