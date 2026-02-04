President Lee Jae Myung called on conglomerate leaders to act as partners in building a sustainable economic ecosystem—expanding youth hiring and spreading investment beyond the capital region.

Lee also pledged that his government would back companies by aligning diplomacy and policy with their business needs during the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.

The meeting was attended by leaders from Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG, Lotte, Posco, Hanwha, HD Hyundai, GS and Hanjin, as well as representatives from the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting, titled “corporate meeting for the expansion of youth employment and regional investment," was held to discuss with business leaders their plans for new hiring in 2026, regional investment and other business plans for this year, according to the presidential office.

Lee urged conglomerate leaders to expand hiring — particularly youth employment — acknowledging that some of the government’s requests may be demanding but stressing the importance of corporate participation.

“I ask that you make a bit more effort as well in the work of enhancing young people’s capabilities and expanding their employment opportunities through cooperation between the private sector and the public sector,” Lee said.

Lee also pointed to widening regional disparities as one of South Korea’s most serious structural challenges, noting that despite the country’s relatively small size, economic concentration in the capital region remains severe.

“Korea is a small country in terms of land area — roughly the size of a single large province elsewhere — but the gap between the Seoul metropolitan area and the regions is simply too wide,” Lee said. “The government plans to create new growth centers in the regions through the five megaregions and three special self-governing provinces framework and to concentrate investment there. I hope companies will help align with that effort in advance.”

Lee has pursued a balanced regional growth agenda aimed at easing the heavy concentration of population and economic activity in the Seoul metropolitan area and fostering new growth engines nationwide.

The blueprint to turn five regional hubs into ultrawide economic zones and create three special self-governing authorities aims to support independent development models tailored to each region’s characteristics.

The presidential office also highlighted that the meeting aimed at discussing ways to expand South Korea-China economic cooperation, including follow-up measures linked to the summit between Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Jan. 5.

During Lee's state visit to China, South Korean and Chinese companies held a business forum in Beijing for the first time in nine years, with top Korean and Chinese corporate leaders in attendance.

The trip produced 32 memorandums of understanding between companies, spanning sectors from AI and autonomous-driving platform development to expanded cooperation in consumer goods and food, signaling renewed momentum for private-sector economic cooperation.

The high-profile meeting came at a critical juncture for both the government and big business, as Seoul steps up coordination with the private sector amid growing uncertainty in the global trade environment and efforts to head off potential tariff hikes by the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post on Jan. 26 that he would raise tariffs on South Korean automobiles, lumber and pharmaceuticals — along with other “reciprocal” tariffs — from 15 percent to 25 percent.

South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said Tuesday in Washington that the Trump administration is conducting interagency consultations over how to formalize the announcement in the Federal Register.

From the business sector, attendees included Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong; Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun; LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo; Lotte Group Chair Shin Dong-bin; and Posco Group Chair Chang In-hwa. They were joined by HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun; GS Group Chair Huh Tae-soo; Korean Air Chair Cho Won-tae; SK Group vice chair Chey Chang-won; and Hanwha Group Vice Chair Kim Dong-kwan.

From major economic organizations, Ryu Jin, chair of the Federation of Korean Industries and head of Poongsan Group, and Park Il-jun, executive vice chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were present.

Government officials in attendance included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol and Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan.

From the presidential office, participants included presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik; presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom; senior presidential secretary for economic growth Ha Joon-kyung; senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning Ha Jung-woo; and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Ihk-pyo.

The meeting followed Lee's discussion with foreign investors on Jan. 28. Lee met with representatives from seven foreign chambers of commerce in Korea and 31 foreign-invested companies to seek their views and encouraged them to invest in ways that would create more opportunities for young people and local regions.