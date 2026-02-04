SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIC Global, Inc. (TWSE: 3701; FICG), with PRIME Technology as its optical communications brand, will participate in Asia Photonics Expo (APE) 2026, taking place February 4–6, 2026 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. At Booth A521, FICG will highlight its high-speed optical transceiver manufacturing and advanced packaging integration capabilities—enabling customers to address the accelerating demand for higher-bandwidth data center interconnect and improved energy efficiency driven by AI workloads.

As AI training and large-scale deployment continue to ramp from late 2025 into 2026, data centers are increasingly optimizing not only compute, but overall network efficiency and cluster throughput. To support large-scale GPU/XPU clusters, the industry is entering a phase of broad 800G deployments, while 1.6T is moving into early production adoption and expansion. At the same time, tighter power and thermal budgets are accelerating the shift toward lower-power architectures and deeper advanced packaging integration.

With more than 18 years of experience in optical transceivers manufacturing, FICG was among the early adopters of SMT-based manufacturing processes for optical transceivers. To meet next-generation high-speed interconnect adoption requirements, FICG builds on its mature high-precision PCBA/SMT manufacturing foundation and provides integrated advanced packaging capabilities spanning Flip-Chip, Chip-on-Board (COB), Silicon Photonics (SiPh), and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). Supported by high-speed signal engineering and reliability qualification and testing, together with disciplined quality control systems, FICG enables customers to shorten qualification cycles and accelerate time-to-deployment while improving volume production stability and quality consistency.

As optical transceivers progress into the 800G and 1.6T era, FICG has introduced flip-chip packaging into high-speed optical transceiver manufacturing, while advancing PIC/PD integration and lower-power design directions to help customers improve interconnect bandwidth, energy efficiency, and system scalability. FICG has established key process capabilities and quality control flows spanning from the chip level through module assembly. Through disciplined process parameter control and reliability qualification, FICG strengthens volume manufacturing consistency and ensures stable delivery.

To strengthen global delivery capability and supply chain resilience, FICG is advancing its manufacturing site in Malaysia. The facility is currently equipped with the production readiness and quality management framework required for volume production, and will complement FICG's existing production lines to improve capacity flexibility and delivery efficiency.

FICG cordially invites industry professionals to visit Booth A521 at APE 2026 to discuss high-speed optical transceiver process integration, advanced packaging, and volume production support solutions, and to explore collaboration opportunities aligned with the rapidly evolving AI and data center interconnect landscape.