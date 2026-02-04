The soon-to-be-released album from BTS amassed 3 million presaves on Spotify as of Wednesday.

Its fifth full album “Arirang” has remained atop the platform's Countdown Chart Global for two weeks.

The album will be available on March 20, a much-hyped return of the septet as a full group after more than 3 1/2 years away from the music scene.

Fans have been listening to its old songs on repeat, pushing a number of them past milestones.

“Yet To Come” from anthology album “Proof” and “Love Maze” from third LP “Love Yourself ‘Tear’” clinched platinum and gold certifications, respectively, from the Recording Industry Association of Japan recently.

Coinciding with the release of the 14-track "Arirang," BTS will perform a live show in Seoul. The historic event, expected to be held in Gwanghwamun Square, will be broadcast live on Netflix.