Riize will give fans an early listen to its second single in Japan, unveiling the title track as a prerelease on Feb. 9, label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The group is set to release its single album “All of You” on Feb. 18, but will drop the title track beforehand. Starting with Shotaro’s narration, the hip-hop tune is a confession of love to the group's fans, peppered with “saranghae,” meaning "I love you" in Korean.

The upcoming single follows about 1 1/2 years after Riize's first single, “Lucky,” which landed atop Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Single Rankings. It was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for recording 250,000 shipments.

After the full release of the single album, the band heads to the Tokyo Dome for three shows — a special gig for its first international tour, Riizing Loud.