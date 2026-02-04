Twice’s subunit Misamo released its first studio album in Japan, “Play,” on Feb. 4, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Mina, Sana and Momo put out the LP as the final piece of an art-themed trilogy, following “Masterpiece” and “Haute Couture.” The former signaled the unit's debut in Japan in 2023, and the second EP came out in November 2024.

The group's debut EP was the most-sold album from a female musician in Japan in 2023, and topped Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. The second mini album climbed the daily chart and ranked No. 2 on the weekly chart.

The new album consists of 12 tracks, including the main track “Confetti,” which was dropped in advance last month.

In April, Twice will have a three-date Tokyo show at The National Stadium, becoming the first international artist to perform at the venue.