US President Donald Trump's administration is conducting interagency consultations over the issue of formalizing his announcement on a plan to increase reciprocal and other tariffs on South Korea in the Federal Register, Seoul's trade minister said Tuesday.

Yeo made the remarks during a press availability, after Trump threatened last week to raise "reciprocal" tariffs, and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical levies on South Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative process needed for the implementation of a bilateral trade deal.

"Regarding (the issue of putting the tariff plan on) the Federal Register, I think that consultations among relevant government agencies are under way," Yeo told reporters.

"The Federal Register is one of the routine administrative procedures in a sense, and my understanding is that the discussions are still under way within the US government."

Talk of putting the tariff plan in the Federal Register, an official US public record, has fueled concerns that Trump's threat to increase reciprocal tariffs on South Korea could become a reality.

Yeo arrived in Washington on Friday as part of Seoul's efforts to dissuade Trump from increasing tariffs on South Korea.

During his visit, Yeo held talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, during which he stressed Seoul's commitment to fulfilling investment and other pledges that it has made as part of a trade deal with the Trump administration.

Under the deal, Seoul has pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States -- with an annual cap of $2 billion -- and made other commitments in return for Washington lowering its reciprocal tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent.

"I think we might have to continue our outreach (to the US) as there are aspects of our system that the US side does not fully understand as they are different from theirs," Yeo said.

Since Trump's surprise tariff hike announcement, Seoul has been stepping up diplomatic efforts to address it by sending top officials, including Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

Kim met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, but their talks concluded without reaching a conclusion. (Yonhap)