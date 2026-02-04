Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Wednesday pledged efforts to ensure widely available public access to the realm of artificial intelligence, describing it as a "new continent."

"AI is a new continent, but it is not a space reserved for only a small number of explorers," Koo said while presiding over a meeting of economy-related ministers. "It must be an opportunity in which all citizens can participate."

The government has rolled out an ambitious development blueprint aimed at building a so-called super-innovation economy based on AI-driven transformation.

He said the government will provide full support to help domestic companies secure leadership in advanced industries, such as AI and semiconductors.

"The government will overhaul systems so that AI and technological innovation can take root in every corner of our economy and society," Koo said. (Yonhap)