Korea is one of the most dynamic digital asset markets in the world. The rapid adoption of blockchain technology, the maturity of its financial infrastructure and the high level of user understanding create an environment where innovation can spread quickly. At the same time, this also demands higher standards for innovation to grow in a sustainable and stable manner.

During my first visit to Korea since assuming the role of head of the Asia-Pacific region, I was able to see Korea’s strong growth potential as well as the conditions necessary for the industry to develop in a healthier direction. It was particularly meaningful to gain a deeper understanding of Korea’s regulatory environment and industry structure, as well as the practical challenges faced by market participants, while laying the groundwork for a trust-based framework for long-term collaboration.

During my visit, I also had extensive discussions with the Gopax team, following Binance’s receipt of "Financial Intelligence Unit" approval on the change of key executives at Gopax last year.

We exchanged views on what Korean users expect from us, the operational challenges local platforms face in practice and concrete areas where synergies between the two companies could be realized. We shared a common belief that combining the operational experience and risk management expertise of a global company with the on-the-ground insights of a local platform can lead to tangible positive outcomes for Korean users.

Before joining Binance, I spent many years in traditional finance and financial technology, where I developed a core belief that growth always moves in tandem with trust.

In the financial industry, trust is not merely a matter of perception — it is a fundamental component of the system. Regulatory compliance and robust risk management are among the most practical foundations for building that trust. The digital asset industry is no different. To establish itself as a responsible participant in the global financial system, it must adopt higher standards of transparency, governance and control frameworks.

In this context, Korea’s ongoing discussions about the Digital Asset Basic Act are particularly significant. While the initial phase of legislation focused on user protection, the Digital Asset Basic Act represents a “structuring phase” aimed at designing the industry’s broader institutional framework.

Discussions on defining digital assets, issuance and distribution frameworks and market surveillance and oversight systems signal that Korea is transitioning from viewing digital assets as a regulatory subject to positioning them as an institutionally supported growth industry.

While many details remain to be finalized and implementation will take time, initiatives such as establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, discussions about issuance systems and the institutionalization of self-regulatory mechanisms — including market surveillance and listing review processes — are expected to significantly enhance trust across the industry.

These developments also call for a new role for exchanges.

Rather than focusing solely on expanding trading experiences through convenience and promotions, exchanges are expected to build “trust infrastructure,” including internal controls, anti-money laundering frameworks, incident response capabilities, information disclosure and transparency measures that enable users to participate with confidence.

At Binance, user protection is a core value that underpins the industry’s long-term growth. We have continuously invested in security, risk management and operational stability, while expanding collaboration with industry partners and law enforcement agencies. Beyond what we can do, it is equally important to define the boundaries and responsibilities we must uphold. This clarity is what ultimately strengthens the market.

Korea’s mature user culture and evolving institutional framework will serve as an important benchmark for the broader Asian market. Binance will continue to participate responsibly in this evolving landscape, working toward the shared goal of building a safe and transparent digital asset ecosystem.

SB Seker is head of the Asia-Pacific region at Binance. The views in this column are his own. — Ed.