Two repertory works from the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company head to Spain and Belgium this month.

"Jungle" will be performed at Barcelona’s Mercat de les Flors from Feb. 6-8, invited to be part of the venue’s 2025-26 season. All performances have sold out.

From Feb. 13-14, the company then heads to the Pays de Danse Festival at the Theatre de Liege in Belgium, one of Europe’s key contemporary dance platforms, where "Jungle" and "Everything Falls Dramatic" will close the festival.

Choreographed by KNCDC artistic director Kim Sung-yong, "Jungle" evokes a space where the instincts of the body and raw vitality collide through the metaphor of a jungle. The work has previously toured 12 cities across 11 countries, including France, Austria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the UK and Germany.

"Everything Falls Dramatic," choreographed by Her Sung-im, who works across Korea and Europe, explores the theme of “disappearance,” an inevitable yet elusive aspect of human existence. First premiered in 2022 as a KNCDC production, the work interrogates the idea of death through repetitive bodily rhythms. It reflects on the many ways people experience disappearance — through uncertainty, separation and unexpected farewells.

Meanwhile, the KNCDC will open its 2026 season in April with the double bill "Mustang and Gae-ggoom" at the Seoul Arts Center’s CJ Towol Theater.

The program will feature two new works: Jung Log-yee’s "Gae-ggoom," which probes emotions beyond language through dreamlike sensation, and Jung Jae-woo’s "Mustang," which reinterprets the essence of freedom through the image of a wild horse.