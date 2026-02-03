Once-shunned facilities gain renewed appeal for regional towns confronting population decline

As the South Korean government has decided to continue new nuclear power plant construction, competition is heating up among local governments to host facilities once avoided on safety concerns.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced on Jan. 26 that it would restart plans to build two large nuclear reactors with a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts each, along with one 700-megawatt small modular reactor. It continued the policy directives set under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Although concrete support measures for host communities have yet to be finalized, local governments are already mobilizing. Residents in Yeongdeok-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju-gun in Ulsan are stepping up efforts to attract the two large-scale reactors.

For the pilot SMR project, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gijang-gun in Busan have emerged as potential leading contenders.

This marks a significant reversal from the past, when such facilities were widely viewed as the classic "not in my backyard" projects. The reactors are now widely regarded as a way to address shrinking and aging populations in cities outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

Nuclear reactors become hot commodity

Despite lingering safety concerns, particularly in regions that already form Korea's densely concentrated nuclear belt, local communities hope that hosting additional reactors will bring long-term government support and revenue from power generation, helping to counter local extinction risks.

On Thursday, residents living near an existing nuclear power plant in Ulju held a press conference to urge the government to designate the area for additional reactors.

"Our neighborhood meets the government's key requirements for new reactor sites, including geological safety, sufficient cooling water and access to the existing power grid," a representative of the resident said.

"No policy can gain 100 percent approval, but we have lived alongside nuclear reactors for decades, developing a mature perspective that weighs risks and benefits soberly."

Yeongdeok, where a previous plan to build two reactors was scrapped in 2021, is also reentering the competition as Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. began accepting applications for new projects last week. The county plans to survey about 1,400 residents, roughly 5 percent of its population, in mid-February to gauge local sentiment.

Interest is also growing in the SMR project, although competition has narrowed. Because KNHP requires coastal access for cooling, only Gyeongju and Gijang, both of which already host large-scale nuclear plants, are seen as viable candidates.

Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young said the city's proximity to industrial complexes and its ongoing SMR-related industry projects give it a competitive edge, calling Gyeongju "the most practical and well-prepared candidate."

Gijang, citing strong support from residents near its existing nuclear facilities, said it will seek to build broader consensus across the county.

The designation of nuclear plant sites has long stirred intense local opposition across Korea, with previous projects facing high rejection rates in public polls. However, attitudes appear to be shifting as concerns over economic decline deepen, particularly ahead of the June 3 local elections, as the issue could affect incumbent mayors' support.

KNHP said details of compensation and support programs for host regions are still under discussion. Industry estimates suggest that the two large-scale reactors, with a combined capacity of 2.8 gigawatts, could generate nearly 4 trillion won ($2.76 billion) in economic benefits for surrounding areas over 70 years, including construction spending and legally mandated power generation contributions.

Although SMRs generate less electricity, they are also expected to deliver substantial economic effects.

"Beyond attracting related industries and creating jobs, the SMR could provide around 780 billion won in legally guaranteed support over eight decades," a Gyeongju city official told local media.

Hopes to revitalize aging, shrinking regions

Local residents hope that long-term financial support, along with an influx of workers for power plants and related industries, will help revive regional economies.

Yeongdeok is among Korea's most demographically vulnerable counties, with its population shrinking from about 91,000 in the 1980s to 32,698 as of December. The local economy was further hit by a large wildfire that caused an estimated 317 billion won in damage.

Gyeongju is also under monitoring by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety for population decline, while Ulju and Gijang are experiencing rapid aging.

Opposition voices remain strong. Critics point to safety concerns and inefficiencies in power transmission from reactor-heavy eastern regions to other parts of the country.

"The Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang region has more than 20 nuclear reactors, making it one of the most densely concentrated nuclear areas in the world," said Rep. Yoon Jong-o of the minor Progressive Party. "While Seoul's power self-sufficiency rate is below 10 percent, some regions exceed 200 percent. This adds another layer of energy injustice."

Environmental groups in Ulsan also held a press conference on Jan. 27, urging the ministry to reverse the nuclear expansion plans.

KNHP allocated resident acceptance as one of the most critical factors in selecting project sites, while local governments said they would continue efforts to build public consensus.