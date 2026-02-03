Seoul is rolling out discount events at traditional markets ahead of the Lunar New Year as part of efforts to ease household burdens amid persistent inflation.

According to the Seoul government on Monday, shoppers can buy holiday essentials and fresh produce at discounts of up to 30 percent, along with access to Onnuri gift certificate refunds and giveaway promotions.

A total of 62 traditional markets and neighborhood shopping districts will participate in the promotion.

At Gangnam Gaepo Market in southern Seoul, key holiday goods will be sold at 5 to 30 percent off. Customers who spend 50,000 won ($35) or more will receive a 10,000 won refund in Onnuri gift certificates. The market will also host traditional holiday activities such as rice cake pounding and shuttlecock kicking, alongside raffle events.

Seongnae Traditional Market in Gangdong-gu has expanded its discount rate to up to 20 percent and will run various gift and traditional performances. Gobundari Traditional Market will offer 15 percent discounts and a 10,000 won Onnuri payback for purchases above 50,000 won.

To improve access during the holiday period, the city will permit free parking around 71 traditional markets through Feb. 18. Seoul is also partnering with the oceans and agriculture ministries to provide refunds of up to 30 percent in Onnuri gift certificates for purchases of seafood, agricultural and livestock products.

In a separate announcement, the city said it will promote recycling and crack down on excessive packaging during the holiday season, when waste volumes typically surge. Under a recycling certification campaign running Feb. 4-20, eco mileage members who properly separate materials such as styrofoam, cardboard, plastic and vinyl and upload verification photos will receive 1,000 mileage points.

Seoul will also conduct intensive inspections of department stores and large retailers through Feb. 13 to root out excessive packaging in products ranging from confectionery and cosmetics to detergents, apparel and electronics.

Violations may result in fines of up to 300,000 won, while repeated offenses can incur higher penalties. During last year’s Chuseok holiday, the city identified 15 violations during similar inspections.