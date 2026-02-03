A bill package seeking to impose tighter restrictions on foreign nationals voting in local elections was proposed Tuesday by an opposition lawmaker, in a move the lawmaker says will help prevent "voters' intentions being distorted."

The proposed revisions, backed by People Power Party's Rep. Kim Eun-hye, would allow only permanent residents who have held a green card for five years or more to vote. They would also require foreign nationals to present proof of residing in South Korea for at least two years to be eligible.

Under current law, foreign adults with a green card in South Korea for at least three years are eligible to vote in local elections.

Kim's revision proposal also raises the need for the so-called "reciprocity principle" to ban foreigners' suffrage if the foreigner is from a country that bans non-citizen voting. According to Kim, South Korean permanent residents in the United States, China and Japan cannot participate in elections there. However, no restrictions are currently in place concerning nationality in South Korea.

The number of foreign nationals eligible to vote in local elections has grown sharply, though foreign nationals remain banned from voting in the presidential or general elections.

According to an estimate of the election authorities compiled by Kim's office, 154,559 foreign nationals are eligible to cast a vote in this year's local election, up over 20 percent in four years, and up threefold in 12 years.

According to the main opposition party, over 80 percent of voters with voting rights in local elections are Chinese nationals.

During a parliamentary meeting in January, Heo Cheol-hoon, secretary general of the National Election Committee, said it is difficult to verify the residency of foreign nationals. Regarding the comment, Kim said granting foreign nationals the right to vote in local elections without cross-checking whether they actually reside in the region "undermines the core of the local autonomy" in South Korea.

Kim's move would involve revising four laws: the Public Official Election Act, the Local Autonomy Act, the Recall of Elected Officials Act and the Act on Resident Initiative. Failure to pass her revision bills would lead to "a reverse-discrimination against South Korean citizens with voting rights," she said.