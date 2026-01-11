The main opposition People Power Party has called for the disclosure of internet users' country of origin when posting online comments, claiming that its omission could expose public opinion to foreign influence from China.

The proposal was met with backlash from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which accuses the conservative party of trying to stir up anti-China sentiment ahead of the local elections, at the risk of damaging Seoul's efforts to improve ties with China.

On Saturday, Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the right-wing People Power Party, claimed in a Facebook post that South Korea's public opinion is "being manipulated by online comments by foreigners."

Citing a survey jointly by Seoul National University's Institute for Future Strategy and Hankook Research Friday, where 64 percent of respondents supported disclosing online commenters' locations, Jang revealed that over 65,000 comments on X over the past seven years were found to have originated in China.

Jang also claimed that the eligibility of 140,000 foreign voters in the June elections "poses a threat to South Korean people's sovereignty." He cited the same survey's finding that 69 percent agreed that people from other countries should not be given voting rights if South Koreans cannot vote there.

Non-citizens aged 18 or over who have had permanent residence for over three years have voting rights in South Korea's local elections. No foreign nationals are permitted to vote in presidential elections and legislative elections here.

This followed People Power Party Rep. Park Sung-hoon's call for the passage of a bill mandating online users' disclosure of their nationality. He said there are clues that the foreign manipulators had sought to attack People Power Party candidates and support Democratic Party candidates in previous elections.

"Ahead of the June local elections, there are growing concerns that (campaigns) orchestrated by foreign entities could manipulate public opinion in online space," Park said, adding the bills already floated by People Power Party were inevitable to protect South Koreans and were awaiting the Democratic Party's cooperation.

The conservative party lawmakers, including Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Na Kyung-won, have proposed revision bills of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection in this regard during the 22th National Assembly since May 2024.

Rep. Kim Hyun-jung, floor spokesperson of the Democratic Party, said Sunday that the conservative party leader was trying to stir anti-China sentiment by bring up conspiracy theories, claiming Jang was refusing to confront the reality of his party's sluggish popularity.

The party is blaming its plummeting approval ratings on interference from external forces, which is a cowardly attempt to avoid reality and a petty scheme," Kim said.