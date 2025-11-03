Human Rights Commission steps in after viral backlash over discrimination in Seongsu-dong.

A cafe in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong has deleted its controversial Instagram bio declaring its does "not accept Chinese guests” after the National Human Rights Commission of Korea launched an investigation into alleged racial discrimination.

The cafe, identified as Permanent Habitat, became the center of public backlash in late October after posting the message, “We’re sorry. We do not accept Chinese guests.” The post quickly spread across Korean and Chinese social media, sparking heated debates over racism and anti-China sentiment just days before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

According to the NHRC, a formal complaint was filed accusing the cafe of discrimination against Chinese nationals. The commission subsequently interviewed the owner and recommended the removal of the post. The owner later signed a written pledge to delete the message, which was taken down by noon on Sunday.

An NHRC official said the case will likely be closed without further deliberation since the owner has agreed to restore the situation and prevent recurrence. The commission plans to submit an investigation report for review, including the owner’s signed statement, to the Committee for Correction of Discrimination.

The controversy initially erupted after a Chinese influencer known as Henry, who lives in Korea and has over 190,000 followers on Instagram, condemned the cafe on social media in Chinese, English and Korean. "This is the most racist cafe I've ever seen in Korea," Henry said in the viral video.

His remarks drew millions of views across Instagram and Chinese platforms, fueling criticism that xenophobia toward Chinese nationals is becoming normalized in South Korea.

In an interview with MBC Radio’s “Kim Jong-bae’s Focus,” Seongdong District Chief Jeong Won-o said the incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute between Korean and Chinese customers. The cafe owner reportedly explained that the decision was meant to avoid further conflicts inside the cafe.

While the exact circumstances have not been confirmed, Jeong noted that the disagreement may have begun after some customers complained about loud conversations in Chinese at the cafe. He added that within a week of the ban, online communities began spreading calls to boycott tourism in Seongsu-dong, along with growing negative sentiment toward Korea.

The incident reignited debate over the absence of a comprehensive anti-discrimination law in South Korea.

Sookmyung Women’s University law professor Hong Sung-soo noted that “exclusion zones that began with children are now extending to nationality and race,” calling the case “a wake-up call demanding stronger political and social intervention to prevent hate from becoming mainstream.”