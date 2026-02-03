South Korea and Poland have agreed to strengthen dialogue and information sharing on security issues related to the Korean Peninsula during their first bilateral talks focused on security strategy, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The inaugural meeting held Monday in Warsaw, Poland, brought together Jeong Yeon-doo, South Korea’s vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, and Robert Kupiecki, undersecretary of state for security policy at Poland’s Foreign Ministry.

According to Seoul's ministry, the two sides discussed the growing interconnection between security developments in Europe and Northeast Asia and agreed on the need to enhance consultations and information sharing related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

“The two sides noted the security links between Europe and Northeast Asia and shared the understanding of the need to strengthen consultations and information sharing related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a release.

Seoul and Warsaw also underscored their expanding strategic cooperation, particularly as key partners in the defense industry. The ministry said both sides agreed to work toward deepening bilateral ties by sharing long-term external strategies and policy perspectives.

The talks marked the first institutionalized security dialogue between South Korea and Poland, reflecting Seoul’s efforts to broaden strategic coordination with European partners amid evolving regional and global security challenges.

Defense cooperation between South Korea and Poland has expanded rapidly since 2022, when Warsaw began turning to Seoul as a key defense partner amid heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two countries signed a series of landmark arms agreements that year covering tanks, self-propelled howitzers, fighter jets and multiple rocket launchers, marking one of South Korea’s largest-ever defense export packages.

Since then, bilateral ties have deepened through follow-on contracts, technology transfer arrangements and discussions on local production, positioning Poland as a central hub for South Korean defense industry cooperation in Europe.