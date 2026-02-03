South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rejected claims that a Korean national assaulted in Japan was not given proper consular assistance.

The dispute follows reports that a Korean tourist suffered serious injuries, including three fractured teeth, after being attacked by several residents during a trip to Japan late last year. Some media outlets alleged that the Korean consulate did not provide sufficient support during the reporting and investigation process.

In messages sent out to reporters, the Foreign Ministry said the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Sapporo advised the victim on the day of the incident, Dec. 3, to promptly report the case to Japanese police so that an investigation could begin and evidence could be secured. The consulate also guided the victim to seek legal consultation. However, the ministry said the victim did not file a police report until Dec. 17.

The ministry denied allegations that the consulate simply referred the victim to a call center, saying it provided full consular assistance throughout the process.

It also rejected claims that the request for interpretation support was denied, stating that the victim did not ask the consulate for interpretation assistance during police reinvestigations. Instead, the ministry said the assigned consular officer informed the victim about free legal consultation services with Korean-speaking lawyers, but the victim chose to rely on a friend for interpretation.

The victim was questioned by Japanese police twice, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 17. The ministry said that ahead of both sessions, consular interviews were held in which interpretation and legal support options were explained. Prior to the second questioning, the victim reportedly told the consulate that a local university professor had already been arranged as an interpreter, and no request for consular interpretation support was made.

The Foreign Ministry also denied accusations of “secondary victimization” stemming from a safety advisory it posted after the incident. The ministry said overseas missions routinely issue such advisories to prevent further harm when similar incidents occur and stressed that the notice in question did not mention the victim or link the case to visits to nightlife establishments.

In addition, the ministry rejected claims that it gave vague or passive responses regarding requests for an official investigation. It said Japanese authorities have already launched an official investigation following the victim’s report and that Seoul has repeatedly urged Japanese officials to conduct a swift and fair probe through diplomatic channels.

The ministry explained that responses indicating it would “review” certain requests referred to demands that could have been perceived by Japanese authorities as excessive or procedurally inappropriate.

The controversy followed news reports that the victim was assaulted on Dec. 2 near Hosui Susukino Station in Sapporo after refusing demands for money by five locals. The outlet quoted the victim as saying the consulate declined to provide interpretation support during reinvestigation and criticized a safety notice posted by the government as potentially framing the victim negatively.

Under South Korean law, the government is responsible for protecting the lives, safety and property of its citizens living in, staying in or visiting overseas. Since 2021, the Consular Assistance Act for the Protection of Overseas Koreans has been in effect, under which victims of violent crimes abroad are eligible for consular support. Assistance may include guidance on reporting procedures, information on interpreters and legal counsel, family contact support, and safety-related advice.

The Foreign Ministry said it remains committed to providing consular assistance to Korean nationals abroad and to cooperating with Japanese authorities to ensure the case is handled fairly.