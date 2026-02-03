LG Innotek said Tuesday it will showcase its latest vehicle lighting solutions under the Nexlide brand at a lighting workshop in Munich on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hosted by Driving Vision News, the workshop brings together global automakers and leading automotive electronics suppliers to share views on emerging trends and technologies in vehicle lighting.

LG Innotek will highlight its upgraded Nexlide Pixel technology, which improves resolution by shrinking the size of individual light-emitting elements to 2 by 2 millimeters. The compact design enables vehicle lighting systems to display high-definition visuals ranging from basic text to detailed images, expanding the scope of vehicle-to-everything communication through lighting.

Also on display will be Nexlide Air, designed for bumper and grille applications. By using a silicon-based ultra-light material, the lighting solution is thinner and lighter than conventional modules, making it suitable for streamlined exterior designs.

The company will also present Nexlide Cube, which employs a multilayer structure to create a floating, three-dimensional lighting effect, along with Nexlide C+, featuring a multi-view 3D effect that shows different images depending on the viewing angle.

Following the workshop, LG Innotek plans to connect the event to a series of roadshows for major European original equipment manufacturers, as it steps up efforts to expand its presence in the European automotive market. The company aims to grow its vehicle lighting business into a multi-billion-dollar scale, operation by 2030.

“Building on our presence in North America, we will strengthen our position as a trusted technology partner for customers in Europe and Japan as well,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of LG Innotek's mobility solution business unit.