Jin of BTS generated 800 million plays on Spotify with his solo “Don’t Say You Love Me” and amassed 10 million followers on the platform, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” is a soft R&B pop number tinged with retro vibes. Released in May as the lead single from his second solo album “Echo,” it ranked No. 90 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and was the first song by an Asian artist to claim No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart in 2025.

His EP “Echo” sat at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and its seven tracks garnered 1.1 billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, all seven members of the superband were spotted together Monday at Incheon Airport on their way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.