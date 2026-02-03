The global streaming platform to unveil the BTS comeback documentary one week after the Gwanghwamun Square show

BTS’ long-awaited comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, will be livestreamed globally on Netflix on March 21, an industry source confirmed Tuesday.

The performance will be held as a one-day event with no additional shows planned, marking the group’s first full-group stage appearance in nearly four years.

“BTS’ comeback show will take place only once, on March 21, at Gwanghwamun Square, and the performance will be broadcast live worldwide via Netflix,” the source told The Korea Herald.

The confirmation comes nearly two weeks after the Seoul Metropolitan Government conditionally approved plans for BTS’ comeback event in Gwanghwamun Square. The show is expected to serve as a symbolic return following the completion of all members’ mandatory military service.

In an application submitted earlier for permission to use Gwanghwamun Square, Hybe stated that the event would be livestreamed through a “global OTT platform” reaching approximately 300 million subscribers across 190 countries.

In addition, a documentary film, “BTS: The Return,” will be released exclusively on Netflix on March 27. The film chronicles the making of the group’s new album, capturing the creative process, internal struggles and reflections that shaped BTS’ return after roughly three years and nine months, and offering an intimate look at how “today’s BTS” came together.