The Korean Paralympic Committee has released the results of a nationwide survey examining public awareness of the Paralympics and demand for expanded broadcast coverage.

The online survey was conducted by Micromill Embrain from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, polling 2,000 adults nationwide through quota sampling.

According to the survey, 76.6 percent of respondents said they were familiar with the Paralympics, while 63.1 percent said broadcast coverage of the Games should be expanded. More than half (55.2 percent) said they would watch if there were more broadcast coverage.

Despite this interest, respondents cited shortcomings in existing coverage and access to information. The most common complaints included insufficient information on event schedules and a limited number of events being broadcast, highlighting the continued importance of terrestrial television in Paralympics coverage.