Hanwha Momentum, the battery equipment subsidiary of Hanwha Group, said Monday that it had named Hong Soon-jae as its new chief executive officer.

Hong holds a master’s degree from the KAIST College of Business and began his career in 1996 at Samsung Aerospace, the predecessor to Hanwha Vision. He has held key positions including head of management support and global business operations, and most recently served on Hanwha Vision’s Future Innovation Task Force, where he focused on identifying new growth opportunities in the group’s technology solution business.

Hanwha Momentum said the appointment comes as the company faces intensifying technological competition and rising production costs.

"We expect Hong to identify new growth engines based on his expertise in the machinery industry and experience in sales and strategy," a company official said.

Under the new leadership, Hanwha Momentum plans to diversify its portfolio toward high-value markets. The company aims to expand beyond its core businesses of secondary battery equipment and logistics automation into new areas such as energy storage systems and humanoid robotics.

Hanwha Group noted that the leadership change coincides with the recent organizational restructuring into "Tech Solution" and "Life Solution" divisions, and is expected to help create synergies between the two sectors and strengthen its global competitiveness.