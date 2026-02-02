South Korean police have applied for an arrest warrant for a foreign national in his 40s suspected of murdering an immigrant worker of a similar age in Namyangju, authorities said.

The suspect is accused of killing an Indian national at a residence in the city at around 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the Namyangju Bukbu Police Station.

The victim’s body was discovered the following morning at around 8:05 a.m. by a colleague, with a fatal head wound and an electric heated blanket covering his body.

The suspect was arrested at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, at Onap-eup of the same city, and is currently under investigation. Police need a warrant to continue holding him beyond 48 hours. He allegedly changed his clothes after the crime and fled the scene.

The suspect denied charges during police questioning.

A court hearing on the suspect's arrest warrant was held at the Namyangju branch of the UIjeongbu District Court Monday morning.