Seventeen for the first time exceeded 300 million views for a music video with “Don’t Wanna Cry,” according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The video shot in Los Angeles adds depth to the song, portraying the emotions of a heartbroken boy. “Don’t Wanna Cry” is the focus track from the group's fourth EP “Al1” and earned the 13-member act six wins on local television music chart shows. The single entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart at No. 3 while the mini album made its World Albums Chart debut at No. 2.

Meanwhile, the group will conclude its “New_” world tour in April with a two-date show in Incheon. The remaining stops for the tour will be in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.