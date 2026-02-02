BLACKPINK's Rose has opened the 68th Grammy Awards with a high-energy performance of her global hit "APT.," joined on stage by US pop star Bruno Mars.

Performing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the K-pop singer appeared in a white sleeveless top and tie, starting the lively set by planting a playful kiss on Mars' cheek as he played the guitar beside her. She then swayed to the rhythm before kneeling in front of him during the song's climactic bridge.

The pair shared a single microphone for the rousing refrain before ending the number with a smiling embrace.

Global pop stars in the audience, including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny, were seen singing along or clapping to the beat.

Rose is nominated for two of the six General Field categories this year: Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She also contended for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but did not win the award.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Hybe's US-based girl group Katseye joined the Best New Artist nominees for a joint performance.

Broadway stars Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen performed "Maybe Happy Ending" from the musical of the same name during the Premiere Ceremony. (Yonhap)