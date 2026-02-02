HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder, a leading fintech and payments platform for merchants in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific, today announced it has raised a USD 12 million venture debt from HSBC Innovation Banking in Hong Kong. This multi-year debt capital commitment will support Wonder's business growth across the Asia Pacific region, T+0 instant settlement, and product development.

The venture debt will provide Wonder with growth capital to scale its operations exponentially while continuing to innovate its full-stack omni-channel payments platform, serving a broad spectrum of industries including SMEs, insurers, telecommunication companies, multinational corporations, consumer retailers, transportation providers, and the public sector.

"We are thrilled to announce our USD 12 million venture debt from HSBC. This funding will accelerate our expansion across the Asia Pacific, enabling us to bring enterprise-grade payment and fintech products to businesses of all sizes. As we embark on this exciting journey with HSBC's financing support, we remain committed to innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in a digital economy, particularly with enabling SMEs to access T+0 instant settlements and improve cash flow efficiencies across the Asia Pacific Region. Together, we are well positioned to redefine the future of payments." said Founder and CEO of Wonder, Jason Ngan, in a company statement.

Jonathan Yip, Head of Innovation Banking, Asia, HSBC said, "We are pleased to support pioneering fintech innovators like Wonder. By leveraging our specialist expertise and comprehensive financial solutions, HSBC Innovation Banking empowers Wonder to deliver an innovative platform for businesses of all sizes to streamline payment management. This transaction underscores our commitment to addressing the unique financial needs of high-growth, tech-led businesses in a holistic manner."

This transaction marks a key milestone for Wonder in 2025. Over the past year, the Company has significantly expanded its gross payment volume, merchant base, industry verticals and product suites. Going forward, Wonder has set its sights on becoming a fintech and payments powerhouse in the Asia Pacific Region, covering key markets beyond Hong Kong SAR including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan region and Macau.

About Wonder

Wonder is a leading payments and FinTech platform for merchants in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific, enabling any merchant, from micro-businesses to multinational enterprises to pay and get paid effortlessly.

Wonder is Hong Kong's first full-stack omni-channel payments platform, allowing merchants to digitally complete KYC onboarding in minutes, open an account, accept payments, pay digitally, and manage transactions all from one single platform. Key products include Wonder App, Wonder Terminal, Wonder Dashboard, Wonder Card and Wonder Taxi. Beyond the full-stack suite of payments and FinTech products, Wonder has also pioneered instant payments settlement (T+0) in Hong Kong and continues to expand access to digital financial services through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Wonder has completed a Series A funding round led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) and a venture debt with HSBC Innovation Banking. Wonder has offices in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, Shenzhen, and Changsha.

