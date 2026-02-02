Stray Kids' "Ceremony" music video surpassed 100 million YouTube views on Sunday, their label JYP Entertainment said Monday.

It is the group’s 18th music video to achieve the feat, and cements their status as the fourth-generation boy group with the most music videos to do so.

The video was unveiled in August, accompanying the main track from the group's fourth studio album “Karma.” The single hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 52 as its fourth entry on the main songs chart.

The LP landed atop Billboard 200 as its seventh consecutive album, after selling over 3 million copies in the first week. The 11-track set was the most-sold album in Korea in 2025, and Stray Kids' third most-sold album overall.