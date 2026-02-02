Blackpink now has five videos that have garnered 1.5 billion views on YouTube, with the music video for “As If It’s Your Last” added to the list Monday, according to YG Entertainment.

The achievement follows the music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” and “Boombayah” as well as the performance video of “How You Like That.”

“As If It’s Your Last” was dropped in 2017 as a digital single and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 74 regions. It ranked No. 13 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100. The dance tune was used as a soundtrack for the movie "Justice League."

The group of four will release its third EP “Deadline” on Feb. 27, its first all-member effort in almost 3 1/2 years.