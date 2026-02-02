Apple has maintained its position as the world’s most valuable brand for a third consecutive year, while Samsung ranked eighth, down two places from a year earlier.

According to the Global 500 rankings released by brand valuation firm Brand Finance, Apple ranked No. 1 in 2026 with a brand value of $607.6 billion, up 6 percent from $574.5 billion in 2025. The increase was driven by steady demand across the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing Apple’s top position.

The top four brands remained unchanged for the third year in a row. Microsoft ranked second, followed by Google and Amazon. TikTok, buoyed by global expansion, ranked seventh.

Samsung posted an 8 percent increase in brand value to $119.2 billion, but slipped two spots to eighth place. Facebook also saw an increase in brand value, though its ranking fell to ninth. China’s State Grid Corp. maintained its position at No. 10.