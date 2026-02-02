The 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos was held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.” The message was unmistakable: In a world marked by geopolitical tension, economic fragmentation and rapid technological change, dialogue has become indispensable. Yet for many observers, Davos 2026 felt less like a renewal of global cooperation and more like an acknowledgment of how deeply divided the international system has become.

The contrast with Davos just one year earlier is striking. In 2025, the forum was framed around “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and emerging technologies were discussed as shared tools for collective progress. The underlying assumption was cautiously optimistic — that new intelligence, if governed responsibly, could enhance cooperation, raise productivity and mitigate geopolitical rivalry rather than intensify it.

Davos 2026 tells a different story.

The shift from collaboration to dialogue reflects a world that has moved from technological optimism to strategic anxiety. Dialogue today is less about advancing common ambitions and more about managing disagreement, preventing escalation and containing fragmentation. In this sense, dialogue has become a defensive instrument — a way to limit damage rather than design a shared future.

Developments surrounding Greenland illustrate this shift clearly. Negotiations among the United States, Greenland and Denmark over a more permanent US military presence have highlighted the limits of even close partnerships. While the security rationale is widely understood, requests related to land allocation and permanence have met resistance, with Greenland and Denmark emphasizing that sovereignty places boundaries on what is acceptable. Dialogue does not eliminate friction; it defines how far power can be exercised with consent.

For countries that rely on alliances for security, this lesson is consequential. A US security presence remains a critical pillar of deterrence and stability in key regions, including Northeast Asia. The central issue, therefore, is not whether such presence is necessary, but how security arrangements are negotiated, justified and legitimized among partners. Dialogue matters precisely because it defines the boundaries between security imperatives and sovereign consent. When dialogue weakens, smaller or less powerful actors are the first to bear the consequences.

The post-Davos period has brought clearer evidence that international politics is entering a phase of strategic recalibration. Across Europe and North America, US allies are quietly adjusting diplomatic and economic postures to protect national and collective interests amid growing uncertainty. The European Union has accelerated strategic engagement with India while recalibrating its approach toward China through selective, interest-based engagement. At the same time, Canada has sought to stabilize economic ties with China through targeted adjustments in trade and regulatory policy. China, for its part, has welcomed such engagement, positioning itself as a predictable partner in a more fragmented global environment.

These moves are not isolated bilateral maneuvers. Taken together, they signal a broader shift away from exclusive reliance on US-centered alliance structures toward more flexible, interest-based networks. This does not imply a rejection of existing alliances, but rather an effort to hedge against policy volatility, alliance friction and the limits of dialogue exposed in the post-Davos environment. In periods of uncertainty, influence often flows to those who appear consistent and pragmatic. Leadership does not always change hands through confrontation; sometimes it shifts quietly as states diversify partnerships and reconfigure rules.

Multilateral institutions reflect a similar strain. Organizations designed to support inclusive cooperation and free trade, including the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, remain formally intact but are increasingly constrained in practice. Rules exist, yet enforcement is uneven. Fragmentation is becoming structural rather than temporary, raising questions about the durability of the rules-based order.

The irony is that the “intelligent age” itself has not disappeared. Artificial intelligence and advanced technologies continue to transform economies and societies. But instead of serving as bridges for cooperation, these technologies are increasingly embedded in strategic competition. Without shared rules and trust, intelligence can divide as much as it connects.

History offers a sobering reminder of what happens when dialogue is absent altogether. The legacy of the Yalta Conference remains deeply consequential for the Korean Peninsula. Decisions taken by major powers in 1945, without Korean participation, set in motion a division that hardened into a permanent geopolitical reality. What began as a temporary administrative arrangement imposed ideological confrontation, separated families and embedded instability that persists today. It remains a reminder of what can happen when great-power decision-making is detached from the people most affected. Sovereignty must be respected, regardless of how small or strategically vulnerable a country may be.

Davos 2026 thus marks more than a change in tone; it signals a post-Davos recalibration of the global order. Dialogue will remain essential, but it cannot substitute for strategy. In a world where rules are contested and power is fluid, the challenge is not simply to talk more but to anchor dialogue in principles, credibility and respect for sovereignty. For Korea, navigating the transition from intelligent collaboration to fragmented dialogue will be a defining and demanding task — one that will shape its role and strategic standing in the next global order.

Man-Ki Kim

Man-Ki Kim is a professor at the KAIST Graduate School of Future Strategy, specializing in global public procurement, defense acquisition innovation and global strategic trends. He also serves as a senior adviser at Yulchon. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.

Post-Davos recalibration