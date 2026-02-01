President Lee Jae Myung over the weekend doubled down on his push to end tax breaks for owners of multiple homes, saying the government has “plenty of tools” — legal and political — to stabilize housing prices.

In a series of posts on X, Lee labeled the practice of holding multiple homes without living in them as “nation-ruining speculation,” and called the roughly 100 days remaining in the current tax-deferral period a “last chance” for multi-homeowners.

Lee also pushed back against criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which questioned his confidence in stabilizing the real-estate market, and took aim at a media report opposing tighter rules on multi-homeowners.

"If you call yourselves the media, why on earth are you going so far as to side with ruinous speculation that ruins the country?" Lee wrote in a post at 7:03 a.m. Sunday, linking to the article.

"Trying to put the government in a bind by siding with multiple-homeowners — isn’t that something only a low-grade, self-interest-seeking group would do, one that says, ‘As long as we can attack the other side, it doesn’t matter if the country is ruined’?"

The Lee administration has repeatedly pledged to terminate the exemption for the higher capital gains tax on multi-homeowners and reinstate it as of May 10. Reintroduced in 2017 under the Moon Jae-in administration, the surcharge has been on hold since May 2022, when the Yoon Suk Yeol administration introduced a one-year exemption that has been renewed annually.

The current measure waives a surcharge of up to 30 percentage points for owners of two or more homes in regulated areas. If the tax returns, it could increase their tax burden two to three times. For those with three homes, the effective rate could reach 82.5 percent, including local taxes.

Lee, opposition clash over housing policy

Lashing out at the People Power Party, Lee said in a post at 11:49 p.m. on Saturday, "There are people who fail to understand this properly, like kindergarteners still learning how to speak."

Lee's post followed comments from the People Power Party on X on Saturday morning, denouncing Lee's remarks and insisting that “normalizing the real estate market is far easier — and far more important — than reaching a KOSPI level of 5,000.”

The president's rebuttal on Saturday night stressed, "Rather than opposing government policy and ending up worse off, I urge that the opportunity not be missed while it remains. Take advantage of the tax relief and resolve multiple-home ownership."

He went on to reiterate that there are plenty of legal and political tools available to stabilize housing prices.

"The reality is that until now, the most effective and forceful measures have not been used due to political calculations," Lee said. "Trusting the people and stepping away from political advantage and disadvantage, this is certainly not an impossible thing."

The People Power Party, however, cast doubt on Lee’s certainty that the housing market can be cooled.

"If normalizing the real estate market is really that easy, the public can only be dumbfounded by the president’s grasp of reality as to why it has still not been achieved," said the opposition in a commentary.

"Since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office, four rounds of real estate measures have been rolled out, but not a single policy has actually taken effect," read the commentary issued by Park Sung-hoon, the party’s senior spokesperson.

Lee has, on X, repeatedly underscored his intention to end further extensions of the additional tax exemptions for multi-homeowners since his New Year's news conference on Jan. 23. The People Power Party has meanwhile, has intensified its criticism of the Lee administration’s housing policy.

People Power Party senior spokesperson Rep.Choi Bo-yun said Sunday that "rather than calmly explaining policy, the attitude of shaking public opinion with incendiary slogans is deeply inappropriate for a president."

Choi emphasized the government "cannot cool overheated housing prices by treating housing choices and asset formation as 'targets of crackdown,'" denouncing Lee for "pouring out intimidatory remarks targeting homeowners."

"The Seoul metropolitan housing-price problem cannot be solved through public supply alone," she said, referring to the Lee administration’s Thursday announcement of plans to provide public land for the construction of 60,000 housing units.

"The fastest and most realistic solution is to ease regulations and revitalize private-led redevelopment and reconstruction."