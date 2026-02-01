Korea's viral dessert is making its way back to where inspiration began

The “Dubai chewy cookie,” a Korean-made treat that has swept South Korea, has finally landed in the Middle Eastern city that borrowed its name.

Time Out Dubai, an online lifestyle magazine, listed the dessert among the top nine food trends expected to take off in the city this year. According to the article, a cafe in Dubai has begun selling the treat, with each "cookie" priced at 29 dirhams ($7.90) or about 11,000 won.

The outlet also shared a video on Instagram last Friday featuring the dessert being sold at Gato Cake Studio in the Al Mina district.

Better known by its Korean abbreviation “dujjonku,” the dessert rose to prominence through social media, with posts by K-pop stars and influencers fueling long queues and instant sellouts.

The cookie is a Korean reinterpretation of Dubai’s “Dubai chocolate,” which also went viral in Korea in 2024.

Made with pistachio spread, white chocolate, butter-fried kunafa, marshmallows and cocoa powder, the dessert is known for its chewy exterior and dense center. Given Dubai’s strong preference for pistachio-based sweets, Time Out Dubai predicted the trend could resonate with local consumers as well.