Samsung Bioepis said Friday it has reached an agreement with US-based firm Regeneron and Germany’s Bayer to commercialize Opubiz, an ophthalmic biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept), in multiple markets outside the United States and Canada.

The agreement covers the low-concentration formulation of Samsung’s Opubiz (40 milligram-per-milliliter). Under the deal, the Korean biosimilar firm plans to launch the drug in the United Kingdom from January 2026, across other European countries from April 2026, and in global markets from May 2026.

Earlier, Opubiz received approval from the European Commission in November 2024 and from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in April 2025. In Korea, the eye drug was launched in May 2024 under the brand name Afilivu.

Eylea is used to treat eye diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration and recorded global sales of about 14 trillion won ($9.75 billion) in 2024.

“This agreement is a significant milestone for patients with ophthalmic conditions, as it expands access to this important biologic medicine in Europe and other global markets,” said Linda Choi, executive vice president of Samsung Bioepis. “We will improve access to medicines for patients and health systems worldwide.”