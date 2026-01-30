Joint investigators probing alleged collusion between politics and religion launched their first compulsory investigation into the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on Friday, according to local media reports.

Broadcaster KBS reported that a joint team from the prosecution and police began raiding the church’s headquarters Friday morning in Gyeonggi Province.

Search and seizure warrants reportedly cited alleged violations of the Political Parties Act and the Crime of Business Interference.

Church founder Lee Man-hee is accused of forcing members to join the People Power Party to support it in the 2021 presidential election and the 2024 general election. He is also accused of obstructing the party’s fair decision-making processes involving ordinary members and internal elections.

Investigators have been looking into allegations that a large number of church members joined the party, and have summoned former church executives and officials for questioning.

Earlier, the church released a statement denying the allegations.

“There are no facts showing that we ordered our members to join any political party or engage in political activities, including with the People Power Party or the Democratic Party of Korea,” the statement said. “Organizational involvement in elections is structurally and practically impossible.”